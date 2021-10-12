The “insolence” of a candidate from Koh-Lanta amazes Internet users

This Tuesday, October 12, episode 7 of “Koh-Lanta: The Legend” was broadcast on TF1. The three outcasts clashed and Clémentine lost her temper … To such an extent that she responded violently to Denis Brogniart. A reaction that provoked the anger of Internet users.

Eight weeks have passed since the launch of the anniversary season of “Koh-Lanta”. Even though fans are still struggling to get used to this change of broadcast night, the show continues to stir up passions. And for good reason … To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of TF1’s flagship show, 20 emblematic heroes from previous years have returned to this paradisiacal setting. We can say that this season, the level is particularly high and each elimination is very difficult. This Tuesday, October 12, the pressure was at its height on the Taha’a Islands in French Polynesia. This episode 7 of “Koh-Lanta: The Legend” was punctuated by the long-awaited event of all fans of the program, namely: that of the ambassadors.

After long days of competition, the candidates still in contention in the two teams were ready to meet again. Nevertheless, before meeting on the same island, the adventurers had to designate two ambassadors, the most delicate and strategic step of the game. Moreover, by watching this episode of “Koh-Lanta”, Internet users had only ‘a hurry, to discover the name of the two ambassadors and above all, to know that of the person eliminated from the game. And in the end, the choice fell on Phil and Laurent.





“Clem the angry”

But before this debate between the ambassadors, Phil and Laurent found with surprise the three survivors of the show, who spent the last days on the island of the banished. And while waiting for the long-awaited face-to-face, the two men attended their last duel. Ugo, Clémence and Clémentine faced each other in the dominoes test. The tension was at its peak and the pressure quickly mounted a notch … to such a point that Clémentine got carried away against Denis Brogniart. A behavior that shocked all Internet users and even angered some.

Read more

“What a pleasure”

For his part, the famous animator did not let it go and put the adventurer in his place. He made it clear to her that she could only blame herself if she lost the ordeal … A sequence that delighted Twitter subscribers.

“Karma”

Finally, after this rant against the emblematic presenter of TF1, Ugo and Clémence managed to qualify to return to the reunited team. For some, Clémentine deserved her defeat and some Twittos even mentioned a story of karma …

And the buzz around Clémentine did not end like this. After her defeat, the adventurer of “Koh-Lanta: The Legend”, decided to take revenge and swayed all the original strategy of the girls, by evoking many times the name of Coumba. She made it clear to the two ambassadors, Laurent and Phil, that this alliance between the girls was entirely her fault. But then, will they take his confidences into account? Suffice to say that episode 8 of this new season of “Koh-Lanta” should be explosive.

