The internationals released a week before: 2022, the first World Cup at a discount in history?

We did not wait until October 2021 to have serious doubts about the 2022 World Cup. On its outfit in Qatar. On the conditions of its attribution. On the dates chosen for it to be contested in climatic conditions that we will not qualify as decent, but simply physiologically acceptable.

And then, here we are, thanks to our colleagues from L’Equipe, what we had predicted for a long time and what hung in the face of the internationals and their selections: the lucky ones who will compete in the 22nd World Cup in football in history will not have the right to the classic “full package”, but will compete in a badly born and frumpy World Cup, to the point of being swallowed up.

Indeed, a UEFA circular, dated July 2021, asks that the internationals be made available to the thirty-two qualifying nations on November 14. For a competition that will start exactly a week later, namely on November 21. In short, it looks like two drops of water to an arm of honor addressed to the coaches, their work and the national selections.

world Cup Internationals released only a week before the World Cup? 2 HOURS AGO

Gianni Infantino and Aleksander Ceferin during a soccer match Credit: Getty Images

Seven days flat

Just before the Euro, during an interview he gave us, Didier Deschamps reminded us how quickly time flies in the selection, always a little more, while the national teams have never played so much of matches.

“It’s factual: before the 2014 World Cup, I had 30 days of preparation. Today I’m 20. ”

Before the 2022 World Cup, to which the Blues are very close since a victory against Kazakhstan on November 13 will send them there, DD will have the right to seven days maximum to prepare the defense of the title gleaned in Russia. Royal at the bar.

Seven days is enough time to… do nothing. Maybe a warm-up match, though. Because the Blues, if they are lucky in the draw and find themselves in groups G or H, will start the World Cup on November 24. And will therefore have ten days to get in working order. Half the time allotted to them before the Euro, if you’ve followed everything correctly.





The advantage is that it will not change much of the current gatherings, always more collected and stunted. The last of the Blues, devoted to the League of Nations, was botched in six days. Six days, five training sessions (including two cleanups) and two matches. In September, we were entitled to 3 matches in 9 days. Another aberration.

What are they playing ?

We do not know if UEFA has decided to shorten the time to please the clubs or not to annoy them too much while the World Cup is placed at the worst time of the year (and that, the clubs have nothing to do with it. ), to displease FIFA and counter its hegemonic desire (FIFA which also does not want to give UEFA gifts) or, this is not to exclude, because UEFA does not have a other choice. A bit of all three, no doubt. But on arrival, it is football that will pay the price.

The World Cup is supposed to be the absolute pinnacle of the game. The next, we will evacuate it like a vulgar League Cup, between pear and cheese. Without preparation, nothing. Without respect for the players. Without consideration for the breeders. Without regard for spectators / consumers. Physically, this will not necessarily be a concern for the participants, who will not arrive flushed as is regularly the case at the end of the season. But the symbol is as catastrophic as it can be.

By the greatest of luck, this information from L’Equipe fell within minutes of another Arsene Wenger outing – you know the man who dreams of another football and a World Cup every two years. During a meeting with the press in Paris, ahead of the Arbitration Days, the former manager of Arsenal, now director of world football development at FIFA, indulged in a little confidence that here is : “There is a good chance that the offside will be automated in 2022. I am bound to secrecy, but it will be the next of the big evolutions of the refereeing.” Every day a new idea. They would like to kill football that they would not do otherwise.

“Granting Mbappé’s goal is not in the spirit of the game”: deciphering the turning point of the match

world Cup The automated offside detection in Qatar in 2022? 3 HOURS AGO