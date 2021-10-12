the island confined after the destruction of a cement plant by lava

The release of potentially toxic gases required Monday the isolation of 3,000 inhabitants.

Some 3,000 residents of the Spanish island of La Palma were ordered to confine themselves Monday, October 11 after lava from the erupting volcano destroyed a cement plant, releasing potentially toxic gases, local authorities have alerted.

“An area of ​​the cement factory has ignited. Therefore, and until we can analyze whether the air quality allows normal life, we have decided to confine”, Announced the director of the emergency cell set up after the eruption, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, during a press conference.

“2,500 to 3,000 people“They must remain in areas close to this cement plant located in the west of the island, in the Canary Islands archipelago, he said.

This cement plant was crossed by a lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on September 19. This eruption did not kill or injure, but it resulted in the evacuation of more than 6,000 people, some of whom lost everything in the lava flows, which devastated nearly 600 hectares and more than 1,200 buildings, according to the reports. authorities.

Flights to and from the island of La Palma resumed on Saturday after a two-day hiatus due to ash from the eruption. The island of La Palma, which has 85,000 inhabitants, is currently experiencing its third eruption in a century, after that of the San Juan volcano in 1949 and that of Teneguía in 1971.

