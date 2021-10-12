The juror of “Dance with the stars” Chris Marques reveals his fight against the disease in “Morandini Live”: “It is a syndrome which pollutes the whole life” – VIDEO

This morning, Chris Marques was the guest of Jean-Marc Morandini in “Morandini Live” on CNews on the occasion of the release of his book “If only you knew” (ed. Flammarion). In the book, the juror of “Dance with the stars” evokes in particular the disease which he had during ten years.

“The first signs start in the 2000s with a viral infection. This infection leaves after-effects that never leave me. I continue to be sick for weeks which turn into months and years. The disease is called fatigue syndrome. chronic. It’s also linked to fibromyalgia, “he said.

And to add: “We describe it as fatigue but it is not really that. It is a fatigue that crushes you, which is heavier than anything. There are millions of sick people. I have them. never spoke at the time; now, I speak with confidence. When people say they have this disease, that does not mean that they are lazy (…) We are in ultra-light sleep . This disease is accompanied by quite intense sleep disturbances “.





“When you associate that with muscle pain, joint pain, fever, the inability to think, it becomes a syndrome that pollutes your whole life (…) Without my wife, I would have had trouble being able to keep going. before, “said Chris Marques who” feels able to talk about this disease “. “Today, I appreciate life more. I think it shows”. Jeanmarcmorandini.com invites you to (re) discover this sequence (see video above).