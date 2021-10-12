More

    the last secrets of the separation of the mythical group

    Entertainment


    STORY – Postponed for one year due to the pandemic, the reissue of Let it be recalls that the release of the group’s last album, in 1970, also suffered from a delay. Back on a story that has just experienced a new revelation.

    Last Sunday, October 10, the day after John Lennon’s birthday – October 9, 1940 in Liverpool – Paul McCartney made a shattering statement. British daily The Guardian revealed what he said in a BBC series slated to air later this month. McCartney says: “I am not responsible for the separation of The Beatles. It was John. ”

    Read alsoPaul McCartney delivers the secrets of the most beautiful pop songs

    The bassist explains in substance that he hoped to continue the career of the Fab Four, considering that the emblematic formation of the sixties had not said everything. Since the press release distributed with his first solo album, in April 1970, in which he officially announced the end of the group, Paul is considered to be the instigator of it. In fact, Lennon hadn’t waited until the end of the decade to tell the others his intention to leave. But this decision had to remain secret, at least until the release of the album. Let it be, scheduled for May 1970.

