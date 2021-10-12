The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop and its RTX 3060 at 999 €!

The latest cards from Nvidia are often difficult to obtain on the market: nevertheless, there is always the possibility of having them through laptops… and the offers are not lacking, as with this Lenovo Legion 5 for less than 1000 €!

Perhaps it is finally, for you, the time of the big change: given the price of a computer, it is better not to be mistaken and to bet on the right horse. The Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H is a very pretty beast and, good news, its price has just fallen by more than 300 euros (just that!), then going from 1233 euros to 999.99 euros. A real nice offer, especially considering the components and its little extra, namely a bag specially designed to carry your PC.

THE LENOVO LEGION 5 15ACH6H, A LAPTOP WITH A GEFORCE RTX 3060

It’s hard not to be seduced by the bowels of this Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H, frankly advantageous for enjoying video games with very honest performance. Its first argument is obviously its very popular Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, which is always very difficult to obtain on the market. To go hand in hand, we also note a six-core Ryzen 5600H processor (12 threads), running at 3.3 GHz and up to 4.2 GHz in turbo mode.

That’s not all: the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H takes advantage of 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and a shoulder 512GB SSD to store all your games or content. Its little extra is that if you want to add a RAM bar or another SSD, a dedicated slot and a secondary M2 port are provided for. Here are just two links to get you at low cost.





With its screen of 15.6 inch (39.6 centimeters diagonal) with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080p), 120 Hz and Nvidia G-SYNC compatible, we can say that the Lenovo is a very efficient gaming PC: it is a product not only powerful but also with elegant lines.

Nota Bene : in addition to this PC, Cdiscount also offers you the special MOBILIS laptop bag for computers with a size of 15.6 inches. With this it is also possible to get the Guardian of the Galaxy game thanks to Nvidia! For more information, go to the pc page!

