The majority of referees want to experiment with wearing the microphone during matches

French arbitration is preparing its revolution. Or at least, its evolution. Established as a priority site by the League, with the first professional contracts and the image of French football abroad, arbitration has a dedicated working group (chaired by Jean-Pierre Rivère, the president of the ‘OGC Nice), which will meet for the second time in November. On this occasion, the SAFE (Union of elite football referees) intends to put on the table 21 proposals, including the wearing of the microphone by the referees.

The union carried out in July a survey of the 20 referees of Ligue 1, explains

The team this Tuesday. Result, 60% of those who spoke (five abstentions) say they are in favor of an experiment. However, the possibility of setting it up requires the agreement of the IFAB, the international body which governs the game.





Transparency objective

“The unanimity of the actors in favor of this test would only strengthen the strength of the French file with the IFAB”, notes Olivier Lamarre, president of SAFE, in The team. He continues on the benefits of this development: “The referees believe that beyond its educational virtues, the sound system could protect the authority of the referee, because everything that the [autres] actors will be heard by all. In rugby, the microphone protects the authority of the referee. “

More generally, the arbitrators want more transparency to put an end to the controversies. “We will make proposals so that the authorities concerned provide information to the general public every week or every month on the controversial arbitration decisions taken every weekend, even if it means acknowledging our mistakes”, promises the union leader.