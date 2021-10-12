The new Superman, bisexual, will fall in love with a man in his next comic

In a comic book due out in November, the new Superman, the son of Clark Kent, falls in love with a man and takes responsibility for his “identity” of “bisexual”, announced Monday the publisher DC Comics, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., a new illustration of the adaptation of American comics to changing customs.



Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter Learn more about the story to come in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL # 5: https://t.co/bUQAsos68o #DCPride pic.twitter.com/wfQPc3CEVD – Superman (@DCSuperman) October 11, 2021

“I have always said that everyone needs heroes and has the right to represent themselves in these heroes”, explained the author of the comic, Tom Taylor, quoted in a press release illustrated by a drawing by the artist John Timms, where the son of Superman, Jon Kent, kisses on the mouth a young man, a journalist named Jay Nakamura .

The DC Comics ad is headlined: “Jon Kent has found his identity (…) The new Superman is displayed as bisexual.”

“The symbol of Superman has always been hope, truth and justice. Today that symbol is something more (and) more people can relate to the most powerful superhero in comics “ Tom taylor author of “Superman, Son of Kal-El”

In an August issue of Superman, Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane, befriends reporter Jay Nakamura. In the issue to appear on November 9 in the United States, this relationship will turn into a romantic romance.





This summer, the rumor of a “gay Superman” and a “coming out” of the superhero had stirred trade publications and fan sites.

And this is not the first time that American comics want to be more in tune with the diversity of society: the Aquaman series had highlighted this summer a black and gay superhero, while in the last edition of the comic Batman, Robin also portrayed himself as bisexual.

For Ben Saunders, professor and specialist in the study of comics and cartoons, the era is “less corseted” and it’s “a very good thing”.

It’s a hero’s job to lift people up What did you think of SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL # 3? pic.twitter.com/c9CdrZ1eGr – Superman (@DCSuperman) October 2, 2021

“With the consequence that popular culture has incorporated what some have known for a while: superheroes have always been, potentially, a bit ‘queer'”, says the researcher.

In this new Superman series titled Son of Kal-El, Jon Kent is a superhero with different concerns from his father’s: he is very involved against social injustices, climate change and the refugee crisis.