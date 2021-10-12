the new superman is bisexual

In a comic book to be released in November, the new Superman, the son of Clark Kent, will fall in love with a man and assume his “identity” of “bisexual”, announced Monday the publisher DC Comics, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. , new illustration of the adaptation of American comics to changing customs.

“I always said that everyone needed heroes and had the right to represent themselves in these heroes,” said comic book author Tom Taylor, quoted in a press release illustrated by a drawing by artist John Timms , where Superman’s son Jon Kent kisses a young man, a journalist named Jay Nakamura, on the mouth.

The DC Comics ad is headlined: “Jon Kent has found his identity (…) The new Superman is displayed as bisexual.”

Tom Taylor believes that “the symbol of Superman has always been hope, truth and justice. Today this symbol is something more (and) more people can identify with the most powerful superhero comic strip “.





In an August issue of Superman, Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane, befriends reporter Jay Nakamura. In the issue to appear on November 9 in the United States, this relationship will turn into a romantic romance.

This summer, the rumor of a “gay Superman” and a “coming out” of the superhero had stirred trade publications and fan sites.

And this is not the first time that American comics want to be more in tune with the diversity of society: the Aquaman series had highlighted this summer a black and gay superhero, while in the last edition of the comic Batman, Robin also portrayed himself as bisexual.

For Ben Saunders, professor and specialist in the study of comics and cartoons, the times are “less corseted” and it is “a very good thing”.

“With the consequence that popular culture has integrated what some have known for a while: superheroes have always been, potentially, a little” queer “”, estimates the researcher.

In this new Superman series titled “Son of Kal-El”, Jon Kent is a superhero with different concerns than his father: he is very involved against social injustices, climate change and the refugee crisis.