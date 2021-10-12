The Paris Bourse bends under the pressure of inflation and energy

The control room of Euronext, a company that manages the Paris Stock Exchange (ERIC PIERMONT / AFP / Archives)

The Paris Bourse was down 0.91% in early trading Tuesday, concerns about energy prices and inflation continuing to weigh on investors.

The flagship CAC 40 index lost 60.12 points to 6,510.42 points around 9:20 am. The day before, it had increased by 0.16%.

“Once again, worries about rising energy prices outweighed optimism that demand is picking up,” writes Michael Hewson, CMC Markets analyst.

The dominant concern among investors at the moment is the persistence of inflation, which has been at a sustained level for the past few months. New data on this indicator should be released Wednesday in the United States.

But rising energy prices can disrupt the calculations. In New York, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract for November delivery closed above $ 80 on Monday for the first time since October 2014 while a barrel of North Sea Brent hit a three-year high in session.

This energy crisis is affecting the whole world and not just on oil. In China, floods have shut down dozens of coal mines in a major producing region in northern China, as the country tries to increase extraction to tackle power shortages.

This surge in prices is reflected first in corporate margins, as the quarterly earnings season looms.

Societe Generale is getting lighter

The Societe Generale group detailed on Tuesday the merger of its retail banking network with that of Crédit du Nord, which will result in 3,700 net job cuts between 2023 and 2025. The title lost 0.49% to 28.19 euros, but less BNP Paribas shares (-0.91% to 56.81 euros) and Crédit Agricole (-1.28% to 12.65 euros).

Alstom makes the big Paris

Alstom was high in the index (+ 0.85% to 31.01 euros), after the announcement of its selection to supply the automatic subways of the future line 18 of the Grand Paris Express, which is to connect the airport to ‘Orly, Massy-Palaiseau, Saclay and Versailles.

