The Paris Bourse expected to fall, still weighed down by energy

The Paris Bourse is expected to open lower on Tuesday as concerns over energy prices and inflation continue to weigh on investors as the corporate earnings season looms.

The CAC 40 index futures contract lost 1% forty minutes before the opening of the session, the day after an increase of 0.16% to 6,570.54 points.

It follows the trend in Asia, where markets were moving in the red mid-session, and Wall Street, which closed lower on Monday. The Dow Jones lost 0.72% but in a session with few volumes, due to a public holiday.

“European indices should open lower this morning in the wake of the continued rise in the price of a barrel of oil” which could have an impact on global growth and “an increasingly intense debate on inflation “, explains John Plassard, investment specialist at Mirabaud.

In New York, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract for November delivery closed above $ 80 on Monday for the first time since October 2014 while a barrel of North Sea Brent hit a three-year high in session.

This rise in prices risks keeping inflation at a high level, especially if it is reflected in wages. New data on this indicator should be released Wednesday in the United States.

However, the monetary authorities continue to believe that the sustained rate of inflation in recent months is only temporary because it is caused by bottlenecks in production.





On the markets, “nervousness is also on the eve of the start of the publication of company results,” notes Mr. Plassard, however.

The rise in energy prices is likely to affect corporate margins, as the third quarter earnings season approaches: the first major US banks publish on Wednesday.

Saxo Bank analysts thus consider “that we have entered a period of return of volatility in the main markets and resurgence of risk aversion. There are too many problems on the horizon for investors to continue. not to take them into consideration. ”

Among the values ​​to follow

The Societe Generale group announced Tuesday that its new retail bank resulting from the merger of its network with that of Crédit du Nord will lead to 3,700 net job cuts between 2023 and 2025, “without any forced departure”.

The automotive group Stellantis announced Monday its intention to create by 2024 a new electrified platform for its luxury brand Maserati, in difficulty for several years, at its Mirafiori plant south of Turin.

The railway manufacturer Alstom has been selected to supply the automatic subways of the future line 18 of the Grand Paris Express, which is to connect Orly airport, Massy-Palaiseau, Saclay and Versailles, the Société du Grand Paris, Ile announced on Monday. -de-France Mobilités and Alstom.

Airbus delivered 40 aircraft in September but announced Monday that it had recorded only one new order in its backlog during the month.

fs / pn / spi