The Patrouille de France in the sky of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Saturday October 16

The Luzien meeting celebrates its 25th anniversary in the presence of the acrobats of the Patrouille de France and many other aircraft

The Alpha Jets of the Patrouille de France will once again fly in the skies of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Saturday October 16, 2021. The airshow has become a traditional event since its first edition in 1996. A 25th anniversary which gives this new edition a special flavor.

The program is thus particularly fleshy, with many demonstrations framing the flight presentation of the Patrouille de France.

The enthusiasts will be able to attend a helicopter hoisting exercise with rescue at sea by the helicopter of the Bayonne gendarmerie, in collaboration with the Luzian branch of the National Society for Rescue at Sea (SNSM), as well as a passage of the Air Force aerobatic team, a unit created in 1968 which shares the mission of representing the know-how of the Air Force at air shows and international competitions.





Rafale and A400m

Spectators will also discover in flight the Rafale solo display, the flagship of French aeronautics, and the much more imposing Airbus A400m, a military transport aircraft that entered service in 2013. Intended for strategic and tactical transport missions, the latter is capable of to transport up to 37 tonnes of freight over 4,500 km, while proving to be as easy to handle as a Dassault Falcon 10 type jet.

If the air show, free, will be visible from the entire bay, a village of stands, including that of the Pau Armed Forces Information and Recruitment Center (Cirfa), will be set up on the Jacques-Thibaud promenade.

This deployment requires the intervention of 100 professionals from the French army: pilots, mechanics, drivers, technicians, surveillance commandos, flight director… But also 18 aircraft.

Lasting two and a half hours, the event and its program remain subject to compliance with health rules and weather conditions. Which should be lenient, the good weather being forecast by Météo France above Saint-Jean-de-Luz on Saturday.