the plane that would have been controversial if it had been bought two years earlier

A show at Roissy airport in the presence of the Minister of Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, laudatory headlines in the press: the arrival ten days ago of the Airbus A220 in the Air France fleet has is the subject of exceptional celebration and hype. A concert of praise which may also come as a bit of a surprise for a company whose identity and history are still strongly marked by long-haul activity. Especially since the A220 does not stand out from other planes either by its size (148 seats) or by its novelty since it has been marketed since 2008 and has been flying since 2013.

A symbol of Air France’s renewal

Nevertheless, there were good reasons to put out drums and trumpets. With its high-level operational performance, the A220 constitutes a formidable communication tool for Air France. It is indeed supposed to symbolize not only the return to the foreground of the French carrier after the Covid crisis but also its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, two requirements set by the State in return for its rescue plan.

However, this plane, now praised today, might not have received the same reception if it had been ordered, not in 2019 as the Canadian Ben Smith did, but two years earlier, at a time when it had not yet been renamed “A220” and flew under its birth name: the C-Series, an aircraft manufactured by the Canadian manufacturer Bombardier who dreamed of competing with the A320 and the B737 on the market of medium-haul.

If Air France had ordered the plane before Airbus took control, there is no doubt that this purchase would have sparked a great controversy in France. The supporters of economic patriotism would have wondered how a French company, a subsidiary of a French group (Air France-KLM) partially owned by the French State (14.2% at the time) could choose a Canadian plane manufactured in Montreal in place of the A320 Neo, the best seller of Airbus, which feeds the factories of Toulouse and Hamburg.

The precedents are numerous, as in June 2011 when, fearing a large order of Boeing 787 by Air France, a group of parliamentarians led by Bernard Carayon, UMP deputy at the time, stepped up to push the tricolor group to also buy of the A350s. This was the case a few weeks later, since Air France-KLM shared its order 50-50 between Airbus and Boeing. Not sure that it would have been so without this push.

Rewriting history

Fortunately for Air France, its order in 2019 for 60 A220s did not elicit any such reaction. The takeover of the C-Series program by Airbus in 2018 and the change of the aircraft’s name were obviously enough to avoid such a debate. Politicians may not have all understood that the A220 was a somewhat special “Airbus”. And those who were aware of it preferred to close their eyes to an order that strengthened the Airbus group. Some are even rewriting history, as recently the Minister of Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari; by qualifying the aircraft as “quintessence of French success and excellence. “

In the end, it is not bad that it is so. On the one hand, we cannot push Air France to take measures to overcome its difficulties and, on the other, go against management’s choices on subjects as strategic as the fleet. Except perhaps in 2011 for the A350s, such controversies have so far not had much effect on the company’s choices. This is evidenced by the many Boeing 777 orders in the mid and late 1990s, when the company was public.





New order in sight

However, if it has so far managed to avoid the controversy around the A220, the French company, or rather its parent company, Air France-KLM, is now walking on eggshells for its next order of around 150 medium-haul devices expected by the end of the year. Because the situation has changed somewhat since the signing of the contract for the Canadian aircraft. The Covid has been there and Air France could not have avoided bankruptcy without the support of the French state, which took the opportunity to increase its influence from 14.2 to nearly 30% of the capital. And at the moment when the group must decide between the A320 NEO and the infamous Boeing 737 MAX for the fleets, not of Air France, but of its subsidiary Transavia France, of KLM and of Transavia Holland, the question of economic patriotism will resurface if by chance the American plane takes over the entire order or takes the lion’s share.

Also, the willingness of Air France-KLM management to announce its choice in a few weeks is perhaps a good sign for Airbus. It is indeed difficult to imagine the management and the board of directors of Air France-KLM – in which the French state is present, dealing a bad blow to the head of state a few months before the presidential election. Even if the Dutch at KLM seem favorable to Boeing, it would be astonishing if the order was not shared between Airbus and Boeing. Which in a world without influence is not obvious, since the three companies are all equipped with B737s of the previous generation.

Saved by the French State, can Air France-KLM buy Boeing 737 MAX at the expense of the Airbus A320 Neo?