the Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital faced with “a war of attrition” and “very regrettable malicious acts”

“We are in a situation of war of attrition inside the establishment”, estimated Monday, October 11 on franceinfo Cédric Zolezzi, the deputy director general of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre, in Guadeloupe. “This manifests itself in very regrettable acts of malice that we strongly denounce”, he continued, while tensions remain high around the obligation to vaccinate caregivers. “There were death threats against the director, roads cluttered with tree trunks, access to certain services blocked, patient beds piled up, the human resources department was littered with oil. drain “, he detailed. “We do not question the nursing staff who are not vaccinated and who would rather need communication, additional explanations”, concerning the vaccine, however indicated Cédric Zolezzi.

According to him, doctors, interns and supervisory staff at the Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital are vaccinated up to 89%, while other nursing staff are up to 40 to 50%. “There is still a work of conviction to be carried out”, he found, hoping “continue with the regularizations as soon as possible.” Cédric Zolezzi recognizes that “dialogue is difficult” while specifying that “the management door remains constantly open”. “But we do not have the power to suspend a law that applies throughout the territory of the Republic”, he added. Moreover, he denounced the paradox “unjustifiable” and “unacceptable” which would suppose to require the health pass of patients who would come for treatment by unvaccinated nursing staff. “Why, in Guadeloupe, would we accept this situation of discrimination?”





The deputy director general of the CHU of Pointe-à-Pitre also expressed his incomprehension vis-à-vis the health situation in Guadeloupe, where the fourth wave was “particularly difficult with a cataclysmic tsunami”, “an incidence rate in the general population which rose to 2,300 and 300 deaths in a very short time within the establishment”. “All of this should have made us realize collectively that vaccination was the solution”, he said.