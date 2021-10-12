The President of the Competition Authority Isabelle De Silva says she is “a little surprised” by the non-renewal of her mandate, for which she was a candidate

The president of the Competition Authority Isabelle De Silva admitted Monday that she was “a little surprised” by the non-renewal of her mandate, for which she was a candidate. “At the time, I was a little bit surprised, but I respect the freedom of choice of the authority which decides”, declared Ms. De Silva on the set of BFM Business, referring to the presidency of the Republic. “I was hoping to continue, it’s true, because I believe that we had carried out difficult and important projects” but “a few hours before my departure, my priority is really that the authority can continue its mission serenely and above all that the projects that we have started can take place because they are important, ”she said.





The Competition Authority must in particular examine the TF1 / M6 merger, which presents crucial challenges in the advertising and audiovisual production market. Ms. De Silva has chaired the Competition Authority since 2016 and her term ends on October 13. His mandate was particularly marked by significant decisions concerning the Gafam, with spectacular fines imposed on Google (220 million in June for its advertising practices, then 500 million euros in July, for not having negotiated “in good faith” with the press editors on the application of neighboring rights) and Apple (1.1 billion euros in March 2020 on the control of the sale of its products). His departure was made public last week. His successor is not known.