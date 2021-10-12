the president of the French Bishops’ Conference received by Darmanin

After the publication of the Sauvé report on child crime within the Catholic Church, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the Conference of Bishops of France (CEF) had declared, Wednesday, October 6, that the secret of confession was “Stronger than the laws of the Republic” and caused an uproar.

Mgr Eric de Moulins-Beaufort is expected at the Ministry of the Interior where he will meet, Tuesday, October 12, at the beginning of the afternoon, Gérald Darmanin who will receive him, at the request of Emmanuel Macron, to ask him to “To explain your words”. The meeting between the two men, set at 2 p.m. will allow a discussion “On the meaning of the sacrament of confession for Catholics and on the theological, spiritual and canonical foundations of the secret of confession”, according to the president of the CEF.

The Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase), chaired by Jean-Marc Sauvé, recommends that the Church authorities relay a clear message on the obligation placed on the confessor to report cases to the judicial and administrative authorities. sexual violence against a minor or a vulnerable person. Mr. Sauvé, however, hoped that “The tree of the secret of confession does not hide the forest of all the recommendations” (forty-five in total) of his commission.

“The secret of confession has always been respected”

A lifting of the secrecy of the confession that Mr. Sauvé once again justified Monday in an interview with the weekly Christian family : “The obligation to protect the life of people is, from our point of view, superior to the obligation of the secrecy of the confession which aims in particular to protect the reputation of the penitent”, he reaffirms.





According to Mgr of Moulins-Beaufort, “The secrecy of confession has always been respected by the French Republic”, and is not “Not contrary to French criminal law”, as he said in a circular from the chancellery of August 2004 (on the professional secrecy of religious leaders). “Eric de Moulins-Beaufort seeks above all appeasement and will meet Mr. Darmanin in this perspective”, declared to Agence France Presse (AFP) Karine Dalle, communication officer of the CEF.

For his part, Eric Dupond-Moretti recalled Friday the legal framework of the secrecy of confession, affirming “The urgent necessity” for the priests to alert on the facts of pedocriminality in progress.

On the political side, the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, argued on Radio J that there was no “Exceptional” for the respect of the laws of the Republic. “We voted a few weeks ago a law on republican principles [loi dite contre le séparatisme]. We have been accused a lot of having done it against Muslims. The first time this law will apply is to the Church [catholique] “, observed Saturday on France 2 the boss of MoDem deputies, Patrick Mignola.

RN presidential candidate Marine Le Pen stressed Sunday on BFMTV that religious secrecy is not “Neither below nor above”, corn “In law”.

The subject, hot, caused a reaction: several associations of victims expressed their weariness or even their indignation at the words of the episcopate. In a text sent to AFP, three personalities, including the co-founder of the association of victims La Parole libérée (now dissolved) François Devaux, demanded Monday “The collective resignation of all the bishops in office”, “As a sign of hope and renewal”.