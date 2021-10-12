the prices of pasta, meat or fruit will continue to rise

After energy prices, it is the prices of consumer products that are soaring. A situation that could last, details Nice-Matin.

The bad news is linked for the wallet of the French.

While gas and electricity prices are soaring and diesel has reached a historically high price in France, the rise in the cost of consumer products continues. Pasta has thus seen its price jump up to 30%, especially for retailer brands and at discounters, explains the retailer Olivier Dauvers to Nice-Matin.





Fruits and vegetables, oil, yogurt, but also meat are also hit hard. The prices of poultry, in particular strongly increased, direct repercussion of the price of cereals, at their highest point, which influences the cost of feeding the animals. And nothing, for the moment, allows to consider a reversal of the trend.

“See you in March 2022”

Worse, the situation could last in the coming months, while negotiations are underway between major brands and suppliers to try to limit price increases. “Some products are the subject of renegotiations, all this is in progress, in a different way within each brand “, details in Nice-Matin Jacques Creyssel, the general delegate of the Federation of commerce and distribution.

Prices could also see a further increase in March 2022, with new negotiations around the prices of consumer goods and raw materials. “See you in March 2022, predicts Jacques Creyssel. Under the influence of a new law that protects agricultural products. And which should reinforce the inflationary aspect “.