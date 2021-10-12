the prospect of presenting a single candidate gives hope to the right

STORY – The Republicans showed their relief on Tuesday, the day after Xavier Bertrand’s decision to participate in the December 4 congress.

“Finally good news for the right!Exclaims Roger Karoutchi in a group meeting of LR senators on Tuesday. Relief can be seen on the faces. Xavier Bertrand is present, applauded several times. Until the end, the presidential candidate will have cultivated suspense. Much of his backers didn’t know what he would announce on Monday night. Not even his interviewer Gilles Bouleau. They all get lost in guesswork. His rallying to the competition organized by Les Républicains to nominate the right and center candidate for the presidential election was far from certain.

Again Sunday, Xavier Bertrand sends a message to his supporters. “So congress or not congress? Everyone gives me their opinion with argu (their arguments, Editor’s note).At the same time, the candidate talks with all the LR tenors. Until the last minute, the Right feared the scenario of the lone horseman launched in a parallel campaign with devastating effects.

A few minutes before the 20th