the questionable medical experiences in Brazil

STORY – A hospital group is accused of having secretly tested a formula based on hydroxychloroquine on 600 patients.

Rio de Janeiro

It is perhaps the biggest health scandal in Brazilian history. The testimonies of a dozen doctors from Prevent Senior, a major hospital group and mutual insurance service for the elderly, are shivering.

Prevent Senior is accused of having conducted a clandestine clinical study in its hospitals, outside any legal and scientific framework, in order to study the effects of several drugs on more than 600 patients with Covid-19. From the first symptoms, these doctors say they were obliged by their hierarchy to prescribe the famous “Covid kit”, Where “Early treatment”, a cocktail of drugs including hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial, and ivermectin, an antiparasitic used to fight certain tropical worms.

The parliamentary commission charged with investigating the handling of the pandemic by the Brazilian government suspects Prevent Senior of having further altered the death certificates of several patients