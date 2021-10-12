The rising seas will continue for centuries

Even if humanity manages to limit warming to 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, sea levels will rise for centuries, inundating cities currently inhabited by half a billion people, have pointed out. Tuesday guard of scientists.

If the planet heats up by half a degree more, 200 million more city dwellers will be regularly affected by floods and made more vulnerable during storms, they wrote in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Asia, which has nine of the ten highest-risk mega-cities, will be the hardest hit.

Most current estimates of sea level rise and the threats it poses to coastal towns run to the turn of the century and range from half a meter to less than a meter.

But the phenomenon will continue beyond 2100 under the effect of warming water and melting ice, regardless of the speed of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.







“About 5% of the world’s population currently live on land below the level that will be reached at high tide due to carbon dioxide already accumulated in the atmosphere by human activity,” AFP told AFP. lead author of the article Ben Strauss, president and chief investigator of the independent organization of journalists and scientists Climate Central.

The current concentration of CO2 is 50% higher than that of 1800 and the average temperature on the Earth’s surface has increased by 1.1 ° C.

That’s enough to raise sea levels by almost two meters, whether it takes two centuries or ten centuries, says Strauss.

The 1.5-degree limit enshrined in the Paris Agreement that countries around the world will try to maintain at the COP26 summit in Glasgow next month translates into a rise in water levels of nearly three meters in the long term.

“In Glasgow and until the end of this decade we have the option of either helping the next hundred generations or betraying them,” said Mr Strauss.