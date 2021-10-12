the Sadrist current claims to be the first force in Parliament

The current of the Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr claimed to be the first force in Parliament with more than 70 seats out of the 329 in the chamber.

The current led by the inescapable Iraqi Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr Monday evening claimed to be the first force in the new Parliament, elected during the anticipated legislative who struggled to attract voters weary of a system unable to improve their living conditions. “The people must celebrate this victory of the biggest bloc (…) without causing inconvenience”, during a televised address Moqtada al-Sadr, a former militia leader who fought American troops and anti-Iran rhetoric.

Read alsoDive into the heart of fragmented Iraq, with the approach of the American withdrawal

In the evening, in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, where horns, ululations and celebratory firecrackers mingled, a few hundred Sadrists gathered, waving Iraqi flags, flags of the movement and portraits of their leader. “We have been waiting for this victory for a long time”, rejoices Nasser. “Our hope is Moqtada al-Sadr, no one else”, he said. “He is capable of reforming Iraq, of driving corruption out of Iraq.” On condition of anonymity, an official of the Sadrist current assured AFP that the party had obtained a “Approximate number of 73 seats”, after a count of the number of successful candidates.

In the evening, a few hundred Sadrists gathered in Baghdad. WISSAM AL-OKAILI / REUTERS

An official of the Iraqi electoral commission, who requested anonymity, told AFP that the Sadrist current was indeed “on your mind”, according to preliminary results. The legislative elections, the fifth since 2003 and the overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein in the wake of the American invasion of Iraq, were marked by a record abstention. Analysts believe, however, that beyond the distribution of seats in a Parliament that promises to be fragmented, the absence of a clear majority will force the different factions to negotiate alliances.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Iraq: Prime Minister calls for electing “competent” candidates





Throughout the day, the electoral commission released preliminary results in each of Iraq’s 18 provinces, but it was impossible to know the exact number of seats each party won in the unicameral parliament (329 seats), the commission did not not revealing the affiliations of the winners. If a victory for the Sadrists is confirmed, it means that they have succeeded in considerably increasing their number in Parliament, going from 54 deputies at present to more than 70. This also means that they will keep their status of first formation, allowing them to weigh all the more so during the composition of the future government and the appointment of the prime minister.

Lack of legitimacy

Another trend is the breakthrough of the Alliance for the Rule of Law of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. “We won 37 seats in Parliament”, assured AFP a person in charge of this movement. The second force in the outgoing Parliament, the Hachd al-Chaabi coalition, which entered Parliament in 2018 while surfing the victory against the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), seems to be in decline, according to observers. This political camp, allied with Iran, remains a key player on the political spectrum. Political scientist Ihsan al-Shamari predicts “Political friction” and “Struggles for the post of prime minister and the distribution of ministries”, but in the end, “All the indicators confirm a return to a political consensus”. In theory, some 25 million Iraqis were called to the polls. The electoral commission announced a turnout “preliminary” 41% among the more than 22 million registered voters.

In 2018, participation stood at 44.52%. At the time, opponents but also experts had estimated these inflated official figures. Sunday’s elections were initially scheduled for 2022. Promised by Prime Minister Moustafa al-Kazimi, they were brought forward to calm the protest born in October 2019, to denounce the sprawling corruption, a stalled economy, and failing public services in a country yet rich in oil. Suppressed in blood – at least 600 dead and 30,000 wounded – the movement ran out of steam. Dozens of activists were victims of kidnappings and assassinations. The protesters point to the armed factions loyal to Iran, with an essential role in Iraq and grouped within Hachd al-Chaabi.

Read alsoIraq: the awakening of the Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr

After the low turnout, “It is not only the legitimacy of the next prime minister that will be called into question. But also the legitimacy of the government, the state and the whole system ” warns political scientist Sajad Jiyad. If the political scene remains polarized on the same sensitive issues – whether it is the presence of American troops or the influence of the big Iranian neighbor – the parties will begin long negotiations to agree on a new prime minister. This post has traditionally been held by a Shiite Muslim. Prime Minister Moustafa al-Kazimi is officially not a candidate for his succession but he continues to put forward his policy: he announced on Monday the arrest of Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, a senior ISIS official. wanted by the United States.