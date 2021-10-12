the shocking remark made to her by a gynecologist about her difficulties in getting pregnant

At 29, Sarah Fraisou wants to start a family, but nature has not yet allowed her to make this dream come true. She reconsiders the harsh remarks she must have heard from her gynecologist.
Sarah Fraisou was spinning the perfect love with her husband Ahmed Harroun, whom she met on the set The Villa of Broken Hearts 5. But their story did not hold and the young man announced their separation last spring: “I want to let you know that Sarah and I have made the decision to go our separate ways. I wish her all the happiness in the world“He posted on his social networks. A blow to the reality TV candidate who hopes to become a mother one day. But the young woman, who has recently lost a lot of weight, is struggling to get pregnant, and the icing on the cake, the words of his gynecologist to talk about his difficulties really do not help the situation.
“Did you see how fat you are?“
In a video posted on the Youtube channel of Zone Off, Sarah Fraisou talks about her desire to become a mother, a wish she shared with each of her partners. However, the emblematic candidate of Angels never managed to get pregnant. Worried, she went to see specialists, but some gynecologists have “traumatized“: “They called me fat“, she confides, keeping a smile: “They are bastards “, she continues. Always ready to laugh, her weapon to protect herself, she says: “There is a gynecologist, I told him: ‘Hey sir, I’ve been with my boyfriend for two years, I want to get pregnant’ “, she begins to tell. Not very tender with the young woman, he replied: “Ah Madam, it’s normal, did you see how fat you are?“. Hurtful words that prompted her to take charge of herself.
Her weight loss was not enough to make her get pregnant
For the past year, Sarah Fraisou has regularly published photos of her new physique. Thanks to a strong diet, she lost a lot of weight: “I was 118 kilos, it’s huge“, she confided on Snapchat in 2020. And since then, the star of Angels completely melted and revealed at the beginning of September to be 81 kilos. Impressive weight loss but not enough to make her get pregnant: “Today, I no longer take the lead. If it comes, it comes, if it doesn’t, tomorrow I’ll be able to adopt“, she explains on Youtube.