the singer devastated by death with a very great voice!

In March 2019, seduced by the interpretation of a young man from Lucciana, in Haute-Corse, Jenifer pressed the famous red button located in front of her red chair. During the eighth season of The Voice, the coach had welcomed into its ranks Petru Bracci who had covered “Corsica”, a classic from the Isle of Beauty. It must be said that when it comes to going back to her origins, the singer is not joking. It is also there that the young woman decided to settle down with her husband, Ambroise Fieschi.

In 2010, Jenifer did not rule out the idea of ​​one day making a record in Corsica. “I still love to listen or sing on my old albums of Muvrini, Chjami, Canta u Populu Corsu, Petru Guelfucci, etc.“, she explained to our colleagues from Nice Matin.”On stage, with pleasure, but for an entire album, I still lack a bit of bottle to compete with these names which bear and honor the Corsican language. One day, no doubt … I wish it with all my heart“, she also added. And even if she has not yet recorded an album in the native language of her ancestors, Jenifer has already shared the stage with the greatest voices of the Isle of Beauty. In October 2017, the juror of The Voice All Stars mixed her tone of voice with those of the greatest Corsican performers.





Jenifer mourning the death of Petru Guelfucci

This is to say the sadness of Jenifer when she learned of the death of Petru Guelfucci, who died on October 8 at the age of 66. A figure of the island’s cultural resistance, he was one of the greatest, internationally recognized interpreters of the polyphonic song, the paghjella. Before starting his international career, the singer had been a political and cultural activist, participating in 1973 in the creation of the group Canta u populu corsu (“Sing the Corsican people”). In his repertoire, songs very politically engaged and supporting the underground struggle of the Corsican National Liberation Front (FLNC) mingle with others, older. From her Instagram account, Jenifer posted a photo of a duo shared with Petru Guelffucci, soberly accompanied by a black heart.

