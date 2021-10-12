The Société Générale-Crédit du Nord merger will lead to 3,700 job cuts by 2025

In September 2020, Société Générale revealed its plan to absorb, through its branch network, that of its Crédit du Nord subsidiary, in order to reduce its costs by 450 million euros in 2025. A year later, the group specified, Tuesday, October 12, the details of this merger, scheduled for the 1er January 2023. It will result in a significant drop in headcount, with the bank announcing 3,700 net job cuts between 2023 and 2025, leaving only 25,000 employees in the unified network. “Or around 15% of the current workforce less”, reacted the CGT, deploring “A risky and socially costly strategic project”.

The group is committed to ensuring that the merger is carried out “Without any forced departure”, job cuts to be based on natural departures (retirement, resignations, etc.), estimated at 1,500 per year by 2025. It also relies on reclassifications and internal mobility. Some 100 million euros will be devoted to a plan for the training and support of employees whose profession will evolve. Management recognizes, however, that “In certain trades and employment areas, additional voluntary departure measures could be put in place”.

Very significant reduction

The merger will result in a very significant reduction in the number of branches, since more than 600 Societe Generale or Crédit du Nord branches will close.. The combined network will thus have only 1,450 branches in 2025. In 2013, the two brands together still had 3,158 points of sale. The grid will therefore have been divided by more than two in a dozen years. Group management ensures, however, that “The grouping of branches will be carried out without leaving cities, since it will concern Societe Generale and Crédit du Nord branches located close to each other in the same city”.

With the art of a formula that transforms less into more, the group adds that “This network will ultimately represent more points of sale for our customers: 15% more for Societe Generale customers compared to 2020 and nearly three times more for Crédit du Nord customers”.





The workforce reductions will also come largely from the closure of back-office sites, these banking transaction processing centers, which will drop from 24 to 13. The bank will also have only one head office, and one. only computer system. However, the new establishment intends to capitalize on the strength of the Crédit du Nord regional model, by playing the decentralization card. It will be organized into 11 regions which will benefit from expanded responsibilities “To strengthen the speed of decisions and customer satisfaction”.

Société Générale will combine a new brand for its merged network, which will reflect “belonging to a large group and regional specificities” and will be unveiled in 2022.

Inspired by the decentralized mutualist model, the bank will propose that, “In the vast majority of cases”, the choice to grant credit is taken “Most of the time at the branch and business center level”. To keep customers very attached to the various brands of the Crédit du Nord group (made up of nine regional institutions, including the Courtois, Kolb, Laydernier, Nuger or Tarneaud banks), Société Générale will combine a new brand for its merged network, which will reflect “Belonging to a large group and regional specificities” and will be unveiled in 2022.

The 10 million customers of the new network will see other changes: “The reachability of our advisers will be strengthened, by increasing the number of advisers in our remote relationship centers by 15%, and with a greater scope for opening the branches”, the group notes. As for customers “Mainly consuming banking services on a daily basis”, a new remote platform will be intended for them.

While the trade unions reproach the management for having initiated this merger for the sole purpose of saving money, the management intends to show that it has a project here. “Offensive”, and set himself the very ambitious goal of being “In the top 3 for customer satisfaction”. According to a confidential BVA study conducted in 2020 by a competing bank, Societe Generale would appear in 2020 in eighth place – in the penultimate place – in a ranking based on the customer recommendation index (IRC). Far behind the top three formed by Crédit Mutuel, CIC and Crédit Agricole.