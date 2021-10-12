The standard of living of the French has significantly increased



According to INSEE, the median standard of living of the French has risen sharply (Photo credit: 123RF)

In its annual study, INSEE takes stock of the standard of living of the French in 2019. The median standard of living has risen sharply, driven by the dynamism of wages.

Who is the standard of living for?

The standard of living of a household is equal to its disposable income divided by the number of consumption units or CUs (the first adult in the household represents one CU, the other persons aged 14 or over 0.5 CU and the children under 14 years 0.3 UC). All the people who make up a household therefore have the same standard of living.

Disposable income is the income available to the household to consume and save. It includes activity income net of social contributions, unemployment benefits, pensions and pensions, income from assets (land and financial), social benefits received, net of direct taxes.

The median standard of living of the French increases significantly in 2019

In 2019, half of the population has a standard of living of more than 22,040 euros per year. This is 2.6% more (in constant euros) compared to 2018. This is its strongest increase since 2001. This corresponds to a disposable income of 1,837 euros per month for a single person and 3,857 euros per month for a couple with two children under 14 years old.





This increase is part of a context of low inflation and dynamic wages, driven by the shift in unemployment contributions to the generalized social contribution (CSG), economic and social emergency measures (exceptional purchasing power bonus in particular ), the revaluation of the activity bonus, the tax and social exemption of overtime, the continuation of the reduction of the housing tax.

The growth is even more sustained for the 50% of the least well-off households (between + 2.6% and + 3.4%) who benefit from the improvement in the economic situation on the labor market, the fall in unemployment, the dynamism of salaries and the revaluation of the activity bonus.

At the ends, the standard of living of the lowest 10% increases by 2.8% (to 11,660 euros) while that of the wealthiest 10% increases by 1.0% (to 39,930 euros). This weaker growth of the wealthiest households comes after an atypical year 2018 when income from assets had significantly increased, in a context where the reform of the capital tax system encouraged companies to distribute dividends.

Inequalities in living standards are falling sharply

After increasing sharply in 2018 in a context of taxation more favorable to the wealthiest households, inequalities in living standards fell sharply in 2019: financial income suffered a backlash, while the improvement in the labor market situation and socio-fiscal reforms favor intermediate and poorest households more.

The poverty rate is falling

In 2019, 9.2 million people live below the poverty line, which is 80,000 people less than in 2018. The poverty line stands at 1,102 euros per month and corresponds to a disposable income of 2,314 euros per month for a couple with two children under the age of fourteen. The poverty rate is 14.6% in 2019, down 0.2 points compared to 2018.

The median standard of living of retirees increased by 1.5%, a lower increase than that of working people (+ 2.7%). Retirees with intermediate living standards have benefited from the reestablishment of the generalized social contribution rate (CSG) on retirement pensions to 6.6%. Although it increased by 0.8 point in 2019, the poverty rate of retirees remains much lower than that of the general population (9.5% against 14.6%).