More

    The supporter attacked after France-Belgium has recovered the jersey of Koundé / League of Nations / Demies / France-Belgium (3-2) / SOFOOT.com

    Sports


    The magic of social networks.

    Clément has had a strange week. While Koundé had given him his jersey after the semi-final against Belgium on Thursday (3-2), an individual came to attack him in the spans to recover the Sevillian tunic. The latter was found in the Instagram story of a rapper from Marseille, Mehdi Yz. This Sunday, after the victory of the Blues against the Roja in Milan (2-1), the victim confirmed to have recovered his jersey.

    “All of Marseille mobilized to find the jersey, Mehdi and three of his friends traveled 700km to return the jersey to me. Apology accepted for Mehdi who made sure that I got the jersey back » , he wrote on Twitter. He could even inherit two liquettes, since Koundé, put in the scent of his misadventure, had promised him to keep “The jersey for the warm final” .

    Would he have given it back if he hadn’t posted it on Twitter?
    LT


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleIn Roubaix, Auchan is testing a mini-market in which 28 cameras capture all your purchases
    Next article8 or 9 planets? The solar system still holds many mysteries

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC