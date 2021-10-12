the suspect “kidnapped and killed” the little girl, according to German justice

The German prosecutor in charge of the disappearance of little Madeleine McCann has announced that there is now sufficient evidence to launch a kidnapping and murder prosecution against the main suspect in the case.

Fourteen years after the disappearance of young Maddie McCann while on vacation in Portugal, the case is moving forward. If no body has been found, nor any DNA evidence, German justice says it is “100%” convinced of having finally identified the murderer of the 3-year-old girl at the time of her disappearance.

“We are sure we have the man who kidnapped and killed her,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case, said in an interview with the Mirror. This man, Christian Brueckner, has already been jailed for other sexual offenses.

An upcoming indictment

“It is quite possible that we indict him. We have the evidence now ”continues the prosecutor. Such an indictment would advance this fourteen-year-old investigation. However, he specifies: “It is not just a question of indicting him. It’s about indicting him with the best possible body of evidence ”.





The suspect being already imprisoned, Hans Christian Wolters explains wanting to continue the investigations to have the most solid case possible. “He’s in jail, so we don’t have any pressure. We have time ahead of us. ”

If no body has ever been found for investigators, the little girl is dead. “I can’t tell you on what basis we assume she died. But for us there is no other possibility. There is no hope that she is alive ”declared the prosecutor who warned the parents of the child of the progress of the investigation.