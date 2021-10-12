the TikTok challenge dangerous for your health

More and more young people swallow large spoons of undiluted protein powder before physical exertion and broadcast the images on TikTok. Paediatricians are sounding the alarm.

“Dry scooping”, a dangerous challenge which can have serious consequences on health. Pediatricians are concerned about videos of young teens taking large scoops of pre-workout supplement powder, without water, before exercising. These products supposed to give energy and promote muscle work should normally be diluted before being ingested. But some social media followers claim that powder without dilution would be more effective.

Risks of heart attack and respiratory distress

However, this misuse is associated with a risk of respiratory, cardiovascular or death distress, according to data presented at the 2021 Annual Conference of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Last June, a 20-year-old American woman suffered a heart attack after having risked it. The ingestion of hyper-concentrated powder containing amino acids, vitamins, sweeteners and caffeine can also cause choking, accidental inhalation, overconsumption or injury.





Nelson Chow, a Princeton University student and behavioral pediatric researcher at Cohen Children’s Medical Center analyzed over 100 TikTok videos with the tag “#preworkout”. He found that 70% of the images posted were of men, many were under 18, and only 8% followed instructions. In addition, 11% of consumers overdosed the preparation and some mixed it with energy drinks or alcohol, thus increasing the risks tenfold.

The scientist is particularly worried about the popularity of the videos, some of them exceeding one million “likes”. They wish to alert doctors to the extent of the phenomenon among young people so that they can adapt the care if necessary.

VIDEO – How many calories do you burn in 1 hour for each sport