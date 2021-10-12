the United Kingdom will give France the money promised to fight against trafficking “in the coming weeks”

The British Home Secretary said Monday that his government would keep its commitment and pay nearly 63 million euros to his neighbor.

Something promised, something due. The British government said on Monday (October 11th) that it would give France the money it pledged to fight the smuggling of migrants from the French coasts, a source of tension between the two countries.

Asked by the BBC on the date on which this money would be handed over to France, Home Secretary Damian Hinds said he expected this question to be “finalized in the coming weeks”.

The latter declared that it was a “administrative process” rather than one “political question” which had delayed the obtaining of the money by France.





During a trip on Saturday to Loon-Plage, in the North, the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, had asked the British government to honor its commitment to pay France 62.7 million euros in 2021- 2022 to finance the reinforcement of the French police forces on the coasts.