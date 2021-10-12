The water rises in several communes of Martinique which passes in vigilance gold

Heavy rains have been falling on Martinique since the end of the morning of Tuesday, October 12, 2021. In some municipalities, this large amount of water is causing flooding. Météo France is increasing the level of vigilance from yellow to orange for heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Peggy Pinel-Fereol

•

updated on October 12, 2021 at 3:04 p.m.



The thunder rumbles, the lightning illuminates the sky of Martinique, but above all it has been raining continuously for several hours. Weather conditions which are not without consequence.

In its latest monitoring bulletin, Météo France is changing the level of vigilance from yellow to orange for heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Météo France Martinique has measured strong accumulations since the beginning of the morning:

– 96 mm in Trois-Ilets

– 72 mm in Fort-de-France

– 70 mm in Saint Joseph and in Fonds-Saint-Denis

– 106 mm water between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Trois-Ilets

– 80mm at Saint Joseph between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

– 43mm in Fort-de-France between 1 and 2 p.m.

Forecasts

In a southerly flow, heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms follow one another until the end of the day in Martinique.

The South and the region of Fort de France were particularly affected in the morning. The North Caribbean coast should in turn be affected by strong accumulations likely to generate a significant increase in the level of watercourses.

In showers, winds can reach 50 km / h with gusts to 70 km / h.

This active tropical wave which is currently circulating in Martinique should still concern us for a good part of the afternoon.

Floods in towns in the center and south of the island

TO Schoelcher, the Madame river has risen from its bed. Water rises were recorded at the Anse Madame nursery, not far from the school and at the Ozanam city in the Batelière district.

Schoolchildren from Anse Madame and Fond Lahaye establishments were evacuated. The students of Terreville college were sent home.





At Lament also, the Lézarde river came out of its bed. Traffic on several roads is disrupted.

Disturbances also at Fort-de-France. Not far from Dillon stadium, but also at the maternity tunnel. The city asks parents to anticipate the recovery of their children from school.

Of Trois-Îlets, several sites are flooded.

We had a rise in water on the roundabout just before the Diamant, the RD7 when leaving Rivière-Salée to go towards the Diamant. Traffic is done on one lane. At the level of the maternity tunnel, one of the tracks is flooded. Circulation is via the top of the interchange. It’s very bottled in the Lamentin-Schoelcher direction. There were occasional blocked looks, but no other notable facts. A small watch cell has even been set up. Marc Mongis, DGA Infrastructures and equipment CTM

The firefighters were called upon on several interventions to Schoelcher. Terreville district, a woman was saved from the rising waters thanks to the speed of the neighbors and then the firefighters. His car was also recovered. An 80-year-old man was evacuated due to the flooding of his house in the La Colline neighborhood. An elderly person reports the flooding of a house in the Terreville district in Schoelcher.

According to the men in red, a car washed away was braked by a concrete wall at rue des Glycéridia à la Colline, still in Schoelcher. In this neighborhood the inhabitants have erected a dam to divert the water that threatened their homes.

A flood was also reported by residents of a building in the Maniba neighborhood in Pilot Box.