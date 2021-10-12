these 5 “anecdotes” that RMC reveals to you

Will this book change the course of the President of the Republic’s campaign?

After their book “A president should not say that” which had contributed to the non-candidacy of François Hollande to his own succession in 2017, the journalists of the World Gérard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme publish Wednesday, “The traitor and the nothingness”, at Fayard.

From the start of the school year, as RMC revealed to you, this book aroused a wave of panic at the Elysée: Emmanuel Macron’s close guard was looking for the manuscript, giving the President’s advisers a cold sweat.

A new investigation that they devote, this time, to the accession to power of Emmanuel Macron and his five-year term. The publishing house has already unveiled some elements:

“More than 110 leading witnesses speak, with their faces uncovered, bluntly. They also entrust their documents. The authors recount the lonely power of a supremely clever man, bewildered by himself. They reveal the underside of the conquest of the world. ‘Élysée, then the exercise of omnipotence, and the vain quest for an ideology. Betrayal gave birth to nothingness “.

“Corruption pact” and nicknames

In preview, RMC was able to read the book: we discover confidences, anecdotes, confessions ofe some 110 people questioned.

Here are five key anecdotes:

Funding of Emmanuel Macron’s campaign: Republican MP Olivier Marleix denounces a “corruption pact”

Arguments little able to convince the “detective” Marleix. During his investigations, he discovered that “it was not just the sale of Alstom. You still have, at one point, a little doubt about what all these sales were used for, in what state of spirit they were organized. (…) MP LR goes further, and affirms that “such a system can be interpreted as a pact of corruption. thought: “The corruption pact is if you consider this system to be an organized system”.

For Philippe de Villiers, Emmanuel Macron would have tried to buy the silence of the Chief of Staff of the Armies





Philippe de Villiers reveals the details to us. According to him, “the day after or the day after” of the episode of July 14, “Macron, in fact, changes his mind – under whose influence, we do not know – and he asks to see Pierre at La Lanterne. , discreetly. He sees him, and he says to him: ‘We must stay.’ And, basically, he said to him: ‘And if you go, I will appoint you to a position that would allow you to have, in terms of emoluments …’ He uses that word! ‘have a very good retirement!’ And Pierre replies: ‘Mr President, my decision was made, but now you have crossed the red line, because you do not know anything about who I am and what my family is . We are an old family of French knights. And so, there, you just insulted me … ‘”

Bernard Tapie in secret at the Elysee Palace to advise the Head of State in the midst of the “yellow vests” crisis

He, the millionaire and businessman, seems to have been able to find the words to tell these singular protesters from an unknown France – in any case from macro-denia. He described in particular the heterogeneous composition of the roundabouts held by the demonstrators, with these women deprived of alimony. “I saw him at the Élysée, and with great care: in secret, etc.”

Her glasses devoured by François Hollande’s dog, Brigitte Macron sends the invoice to the Elysee

They remember this dinner at the Elysee, towards the end of the Holland quinquennium. Where Philae, the imposing presidential Labrador, threw himself on Brigitte Macron’s handbag, shredding by play the glasses of the wife of the one who is still only Minister of the Economy. Furious, the future first lady. Hollande apologizes, of course, but hey, these are just glasses. And it’s just a dog. A few days later, he confirmed it to us, Hollande will receive the invoice for Brigitte Macron’s pair of glasses. The ex-president sighs: ‘You have to dare, all the same …’

Stéphane Bern renames the ministers to amuse the President

He also has a curious mania, which apparently amuses Macron a lot: he affixes “horrible nicknames” – in his own words – to the ministers of Macronian power.

The current Minister of the Civil Service, Amélie de Montchalin, for example, badly renamed Amélie “de mon thing” by Bern. Emmanuel Macron loves it. “He said to me: ‘What do you call him ?!’ It makes him laugh and, at the same time, he tells me: ‘You’re exaggerating’, “laughs the host.

“The traitor and the nothingness” appears Wednesday, October 13 at Fayard.