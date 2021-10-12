these are the ten most sought-after jobs this winter

The next ski season is getting ready, reservations are already pouring in. After almost two years without hitting the slopes, everything indicates that the resorts will register a very high number of visitors this winter. To cope with this influx and better welcome tourists, recruitments of seasonal workers, on temporary contracts or fixed-term contracts, began earlier than in previous years.

“This is a crucial period in terms of recruitment volumes for the 350 ski resorts spread over the entire territory, but also in all tourist places and large cities”, estimates Stéphanie Delestre, founder of the Qapa interim platform .

A sector with a shortage of candidates

But what are the most sought after profiles? According to the site’s monthly barometer (1), the profession most in demand at the moment is that of waiter, first of all cooks then salesman. In 4th place, the work of chambermaid, then that of order picker, diver, technician-salesman in ski equipment, receptionist, maintenance technician (mainly for equipment on the slopes) and, in order to complete this top 10 , self-service employee.

Unsurprisingly, it is in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes that we hire the most, ahead of Île-de-France and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.





However, the hotel, restaurant and tourism sector, by far the most buoyant, is at the same time the one that has been facing a strong shortage of candidates for several months, many having abandoned this path during the Covid-19 pandemic. .. In April, the Union of trades and industries of the hotel industry estimated that 100,000 employees could fail to call for the reopening of establishments in May, no longer wanting to return to their pre-crisis position.

It is therefore a real race against time which is underway for employers wishing to find competent employees: they have less than five weeks left before the opening of the first stations.