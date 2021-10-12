These figures show that large cities are less attractive

Five months after the last confinement, many habits and ways of doing “the world before” are back, but the desire to extricate oneself from the big cities seems to be still present. Real estate prices have started to rebalance slightly, the most expensive large cities stalling or even retreating where many medium-sized cities are taking off. And things might not end there. According to a survey conducted by Harris Interactive on behalf of Century 21, 72% of respondents say they are attracted to small towns of less than 20,000 inhabitants and 68% of them say they would also be attracted to living in a rural area municipality.

If the aspiration to a rural life still seems to be a fantasy, only 27% of French people still project themselves, according to their statements, in cities of more than 100,000 inhabitants. Symbol of this disenchantment: 79% of those questioned declared that they were not attracted by the Parisian agglomeration. Moreover, according to information unveiled by France Info, the capital lost for the start of the 2021 school year, 6,000 schoolchildren in one year. An unprecedented drop of 5% in public schools, which is largely explained by moves following successive confinements.

An approach confirmed by another study conducted this time by the PAP site. Between 2019 and 2021, the volume of real estate searches concerning Paris thus fell by 25.9% while that of metropolitan areas in general (cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants) fell by 23.3%. For their part, cities with 100,000 to 200,000 inhabitants fell by 16.1% and those around 50,000 inhabitants lost 6.8%. Only small towns and rural areas posted a gain of 21.9% over the same period.





Rebalancing after the binge

Another sure value that has not been denied since the start of the health crisis: houses. In September 2021, they still weighed 63% of searches against 37% for apartments. It is certainly a little less than in 2020 (68%) but more than in 2019 (59%). In general, the peer-to-peer sales site notes a form of calm and a return to a more peaceful market, “A real rebalancing compared to the frenzy that had started in May 2020 following the first confinement”. After jumping 48.1% between 2019 and 2020, the volume of searches fell 36.9% between 2020 and 2021, a drop of 6.5% from 2019 to 2021.

From there to saying that all is lost for the big cities, there is a step not to be taken. The youngest in particular keep a taste for these lively spaces according to the Century 21 study. 49% of those under 35 say they are attracted to cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants against only 12% of those aged 50 and over. In addition, the diversity of cultural activities on offer attracted 42% of those surveyed, as did accessibility by public transport (38%). There are still big black spots: the noise that confinement has made appear more than ever as the No. 1 nuisance (53%), ahead of pollution (48%) and the impact on the cost of living (37%).

