these smartphone makers are siphoning and sharing your data (and there’s nothing you can do about it)

For their study, the researchers put to the test smartphones equipped with OneUI (Samsung), MIUI (Xiaomi), HarmonyOS (Huawei), realme (ColorOS) as well as LineageOS and / e / OS, alternative ROMs, open source and oriented towards confidentiality.

The different phones have been configured to refuse telemetry data sharing, and no services such as Cloud or ” Find My Phone Have not been activated. Clear : ” phones are just used for making calls and texting “Write the researchers to lay the groundwork.





But, even under these conditions, it appears that “ Android variants from Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and realme transmit a substantial amount of data to their manufacturers as well as to third parties who have pre-installed applications “. This means that not only Samsung (for example) receives large data packets, but also Microsoft, Google, Facebook and many more.

It is important to note that LineageOS sends an identical volume of data to Google, but does not share anything with other parties. / e / OS does not send any information of any kind to anyone.