“They pulled me to the vehicle like a dog”

Clifford Owensby is outraged. This 39-year-old African-American paraplegic appealed to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), an American organization fighting against racial discrimination, after his arrest on September 30 in Ohio. The man accuses Dayton police of profiling, unlawful arrest, illegal search and seizure, and of failing to read him his rights before taking him to jail, the NAACP said on Sunday. press conference.

Dayton Police released a nearly 12-minute video from the bodycam of one of the officers on Friday, report CNN. The police had caught Clifford Owensby coming out of a house they were watching. Knowing the background of the individual in question, the police requested the intervention of a drug sniffer dog to inspect his vehicle. “Dayton police station policy requires occupants of the vehicle to exit for their own safety and the safety of the animal,” said Major Brian Johns.

A bag containing 22,500 dollars

We can see in this video that Clifford Owensby refuses to get out of his car. “I am a paraplegic, I had help getting up,” explains the 30-year-old. The officer answers him that he will help him out of his vehicle, but the man forbids him to touch him and demands that the police officer call his superior. The latter assures him that he will do it, but that he must first get out of his car. “So you can cooperate and get out of the car, or I’ll drag you out of the car. Do you see your two options here? ”Asks the agent.





Seconds later, two policemen grab hold of Clifford Owensby, who tries to resist and shouts for help. “Don’t make it harder than it needs to be,” says an officer in his thirties, held down to the ground. According to Major Johns, the individual was taken to a local hospital, where he was examined for possible injuries and was released. Police recovered a bag of cash containing $ 22,450 from Owensby’s vehicle. The man explained on Sunday that it was his savings and that no weapons or drugs were found during the search. He has not been charged with drug-related offenses.

Owensby has been charged with obstructing official activity and resisting arrest, according to a Dayton Police report. The person concerned asks the police to account: “They pulled me to their vehicle like a dog, like garbage. I have nightmares. I shouldn’t have to leave my house every day wondering if this is going to happen to me again ”.

