this collector is ready for a crazy exchange for a Charizard

Fans of pokemon cards are on the lookout. Over time, the number of collectors of these playing cards has increased and as a result, the competition between them is getting more and more fierce. Beautiful finds then become particularly rare. The enthusiasts become absolutely ready to do anything to acquire them …

Charizard against an apartment

Curious stories are born from this new craze for Pokémon cards. On Ebay, an anonymous collector saw an ad for a Charizard. He couldn’t help but do a very particular request to its seller.





Why not just pay? Quite simply, because this card displayed an exorbitant price of 70,000 euros. If you are concerned, you find this amount a little too expensive for a simple card, this is not the opinion of everyone and especially not of our mystery shopper. Anxious to get his hands on this Charizard, he proposed a surprising deal to the owner of the card.

An apartment against the collectible card. Obviously, the accommodation in question, located in Perpignan, was at a price equivalent to the sum requested by the seller. According to the collector, this exchange would not be paid dearly, since the card in question would not exist only in five copies worldwide.

At this time, it is not known whether the transaction was successful. Nevertheless, the card is no longer for sale on Ebay. If you want to find out more about Pokémon cards, check out our article on the excesses of this juicy market.