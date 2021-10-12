This elk had a tire around his neck for two years

This momentum lasted for two years with a car tire around its neck. (Photo: via Associated Press)

ANIMALS – It was a bulky necklace weighing 16 kilograms which weighed on the neck of this moose. The tire was removed this Sunday, October 10 by officers from the Colorado parks, straddling the United States and Canada. This was the fourth time the animal welfare team had attempted to capture him to help him.

The four-and-a-half-year-old male was first spotted in July 2019 as wildlife officers surveyed the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goat population. After two years of chasing, the team managed to locate him among a herd of forty other elk and remove the tire.





The only collateral damage: the agents had to cut its wood to remove the tire. However, the antlers are a weapon of seduction for the elk. During the breeding season, which has just opened, the males dig small pits in which they urinate and soak their antlers. The smell triggers the female’s ovulation cycle. It is also a combat weapon to ward off other competing males.

Wild animals get entangled in human waste

Aside from the loss of his wooden armor, the moose is fine and his coat barely comes out of it: “The hairs were a little faded, there was a small open wound about the size of a coin, but other than that, it looked in very good condition, ”Agent Scott Murdoch told the US news agency AP.

Following this rescue, Colorado wildlife specialists alerted that many animals were entangled in objects of all kinds: swings, hammocks, clotheslines, furniture, chicken feeders, laundry baskets, football goals or even volleyball nets. One of the causes: the proximity of human dwellings and the natural habitat of wild animals.

To avoid setting traps for animals, the site Colorado Parks and Wildlifereminds people of the Rockies to keep their garbage bags inside their homes, to pick ripe fruit from their gardens, and to collect feeders with seeds that bears love.

