this new beast function will captivate your photos

The future flagship of Google should be entitled to a “magic eraser” to remove intruders from your images.

This October 19, 2021, Google will lift the veil on its Pixel 6, probably one of the most anticipated smartphones of this end of the year. And if we already know a lot about the device, the leaks multiply as it approaches its presentation.

Thus, after having been able to get hold of the European prices of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro thanks to a German reseller, this time it is an English distributor who reveals in advance certain details about the smartphone.

The retailer’s first indiscretion about the Pixel 6 is a handy feature called “Magic Eraser”. Are your photos often spoiled by the presence of strangers in the background? With the new Google smartphone, it will not be necessary to retouch the image a posteriori to erase intruders. Just use this magic eraser to remove “Unwanted objects so that your subject remains the star.” “

According to this same source, we would also find another function called “Face Unblur”, allowing the focus to be corrected in the event of a misfire. Finally, there is also a question of the smartphone’s photo paraphernalia: there would be a 50 MP ISOCELL GN1 main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, and the “Pro” model would also benefit from a telephoto lens of 48 MP offering X4 optical zoom.





Another leak also mentions the existence of a “Pixel Pass”. This would be a subscription allowing you to change Pixels each year, a bit like the iPhone Upgrade Program from Apple, available across the Atlantic. This Pixel Pass might also only be made available in the United States, at least initially. Finally, these new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be entitled to no less than 5 years of assured security updates.

This is starting to make a lot of arguments. It will nevertheless be necessary to wait for the official presentation of the smartphone, on October 19, in order to have the end of the story.