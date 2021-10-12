this new tablet is already cheaper on Cdiscount

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 keeps all of its promises. We tested it and it has shown us that it is a great solution for those looking for a good mid-range touchscreen tablet for Android. In addition, it is already seeing its price drop by a few euros just after its launch.

After 4 years of absence, Xiaomi is once again venturing into the tablet market. Indeed, the day after Apple’s Keynote, the Chinese manufacturer presented alongside its Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, its new tablet: the Xiaomi Pad 5. The brand has always offered the best value for money for its products. , it is therefore no surprise that the tablet is positioned in an attractive price segment while delivering a high-level technical sheet. Available for a few weeks, the latter is already on sale.

An excellent mid-range tablet for …

Its 120 Hz WQHD + screen

Powerful Snapdragon 860 sound

Its good autonomy

Its powerful Snapdragon 732G chip

Launched at a price of 399 euros, the new Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet in its 128 + 6 GB RAM version becomes even more affordable thanks to this discount of 24 euros, and goes to 375 euros on the Cdiscount site.

An accessible tablet without neglecting performance

Faced with the market leaders, Apple and Samsung, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is positioned as a real competitor in the mid-range segment of tablets. And as usual, the Chinese brand is doing well by relying on a technical sheet worthy of a premium tablet, but without the high price. Thus we find an excellent 11-inch LCD screen, displaying a WQHD + definition of 2560 x 1600 pixels. This makes it possible to offer a good immersion in video content, especially since the tablet supports Dolby Vision (HDR) and Dolby Atmos to ensure a good audio experience. And if unfortunately, the screen is not OLED, it is still offered with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, for better fluidity.

If the navigation is fluid, Xiaomi has not neglected the performance of its tablet. It is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 860 supported by 6 GB of RAM, the same processor currently fitted to the Poco X3 Pro. This configuration is very efficient and without slowdowns, whether for multitasking, or even launching 3D games with maximum graphics in some cases. In our test, benchmarks even showed the Pad 5 to be more powerful than Samsung’s Galaxy S7 FE, yet at a considerably higher price. Add to that, Android 11 and the brand’s home interface, and you will get an experience like on iOS, thanks to certain features including the control center which is inspired by Apple’s home OS.





A decent camera and battery life that holds up

Moreover, the new tablet from Xiaomi takes up quite the design of the high-end tablets of the Cupertino company, with the well rounded edges and the thin borders around the screen. But concerning the photo, it will struggle to compete with the iPad which has the advantage of offering a LiDAR sensor. You will find a simple 13-megapixel main sensor on the back, as well as an 8-megapixel sensor on the front, sufficient for occasional video calls.

Finally, on its new tablet, Xiaomi includes an 8,720 mAh battery allowing use of more than two days, depending on your use. This remains in the average tablet market, where for example a 30-minute game on Fortnite will make you lose only 7%. Charging is done via its USB-C port, but don’t rely too much on speed, as it will take a little over two hours to reach 100%.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet.

8 / 10

Which tablet is right for you?

