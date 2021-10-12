this question that literally cracked the comedian …

After weeks of teasing, TF1 broadcast this Monday, October 11, 2021, the TV movie “At your sides”, written by Jarry. In this fiction which follows a sick father and his homosexual son, the comedian gives several nods to his own life by staging the relationship both conflicting and fusional with his father.

“D-Day tonight at 9:05 pm: After years of talking about you, Writing the dialogues with Gilles Paquet Brenner, tonight I say goodbye to you for the last time! I know that from up there you think of us so thank you for making the man I am today, I know that tomorrow will be different, you will see our village and great actors: I love you daddy ” the actor wrote on Instagram on Monday, October 11.

A few moments later, Jarry was at the rendezvous on the set of the show “Quotidien”. Yann Barthès then asked him if his father, in his last months, expected to receive and give as much love to his son: “I don’t know… I believe that when we forget what we represent, when we come to say essential things, the most important… ” he said before adding: ” Plus we didn’t really say we loved each other, but we took care of each other. That is to say that I, every day, did everything to make him laugh. I knew he was going to die, and he knew he was going to die and yet we were taking care of each other. “





“It’s hard to tell people that we love them that we love them “

The film “At your sides” was therefore for Jarry, a real way of telling him everything that he had not been able to say to him before his death: “Je believe that we have all had this feeling at least once in our life, of not being in the right place at the right time, of not being in the right family … and life offers us opportunities to say things to each other , and not to lie to each other anymore. It’s hard to tell people that we love them that we love them… ” he explained.

Yann Barthès then asked him if his father really told him the words spoken by Didier Bourdon in the film, namely: “I want you to enjoy life, I want you not to forbid yourself anything and that you are not afraid of anything. ”And Jarry answered with tears in his eyes: Yes… He told me… “.

Jarry, who is the father of two children born thanks to surrogacy, took advantage of his time on the show to send a message about the end of life: “In this country, we have to think about how we want to die. Today, there are people who are suffering and we are struggling with therapeutic treatments to keep them alive while they are ask only to leave with dignity. I expect this presidential campaign to focus on the end of life “.

Eleanor de la Fontaine