Threatened with dismissal from the Var CPAM because of his clothing

The CGT organized a rally this Monday, October 11, 2021 in front of the headquarters of the Caisse Primaire d’Assurance Maladie du Var, in Toulon, to support an agent convened for a pre-dismissal interview. Cherine (first name changed at his request) was hired last August for a 3-month fixed-term contract at the Covid telephone monitoring platform. The 25-year-old is criticized for her eccentric outfits and wigs. Wigs she wears after the ban on showing up veiled at work.

A few days after his hiring in mid-August, the management of the CPAM asked him totake off her veil. Cherine then puts on a turban, “to hide my hair as I was allowed but which allowed to appear, as also requested, my forehead, my ears and my neck” specifies the Toulonnaise. In September, when the obligation of neutrality comes into force at the Health Insurance, Chérine must also remove her turban.

“I accept once again. And they lend me wigs so that I can come to work with my hair covered to respect my religious convictions.” indicates Chérine. The young woman, who is not in contact with the public, evokes a “wig cut to the square with some red strands and one in pastel pink tones other pastel pink wig“. It is this last wig that she wears when she is laid off. “In other departments, however, agents have their hair dyed blue or green and that doesn’t seem to be a problem” says Chérine.





The reaction of the CGT

This Monday, during the interview with the management, she learned that she could be dismissed because her “outfits are out of step with the social standards of the company”. Pascale Moreno, CGT delegate present during the interview, said to herself “stunned“: “She’s been criticized for wearing flashy outfits and wigs that look like disguises and make her look like fictional and manga characters. I’m amazed because we’re in total judgment. ‘they will end up imposing on us a gray blouse or a regulation hairstyle! “

Cherine, whose CDD expires on November 15, will know in the coming days by mail whether or not she is made redundant.

The direction of the CPAM of 83, contacted by France Bleu Provence, does not wish to comment on this internal and ongoing procedure for reasons of confidentiality.