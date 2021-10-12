Thunderclap on NCIS! Mark Harmon quits the show after 18 years

End clap for Mark Harmon! The actor said his farewell to the NCIS series he had starred in since 2003.

Gibbs sets sail! The former Marines at the head of NCIS is leaving the adventure after 19 seasons. A historic departure for the actor – Mark Harmon – who was in the series since its creation in 2003. He thus joins the long line of key characters from NCIS who left the ship, like DiNozzo, Kate, Abby or Ziva. Today, among the characters of the first season, only McGee and Ducky (less and less present) hold out in the series. The departure of Mark Harmon had already been the subject of rumors for several months, and it is now confirmed. His last appearance was in Episode 4 of Season 9, which aired on Monday, October 11. [Attention, spoilers] While Leroy Jethro Gibbs is in Alaska with McGee, he decides not to return with him to Washington. A less brutal departure than that of other members of the series like Shannon Alexander (Kate) or Cote de Pablo (Ziva), whose characters have known a destiny without appeal.

Mark Harmon, accused of improper behavior on the set of NCIS

In 2019, Pauley Perrette, who played scientist Abby Sciuto for years on the series, revealed “to be terrified“by Mark Harmon. Involved? The actress accuses her former colleague of racism, misogyny and homophobia. “I went to report MH’s abuse on the set to CBS and was asked three times ‘Do you want the money?’ I answered ‘No’. And I really didn’t want it. I just wanted my team and I to be safe from him. But I should have taken the money and given it to his other victims“, dropped Pauley Perrette in a tweet in 2020.

