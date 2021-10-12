Timothée Chalamet unveils the first images of his Willy Wonka in the prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

The young successful actor Timothée Chalamet revealed on social networks the first image of his Willy Wonka. The actor reprizes the cult role in a new adaptation of Charlie and the chocolate factory, the masterpiece of writer Roald Dahl. And the fans, of Timothée Chalamet and of the novel, were obviously waiting for any information on the project.





The first therefore arrived in the form of two pictures, posted on the Franco-American comedian’s Instagram account. We see him in costume, with the characteristic burgundy frock coat and hat. In legend, Timothée Chalamet writes: “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last. A reference to the 1971 film, in which Gene Wilder played Willy Wonka.

A younger Willy Wonka

The scenario of Wonka is being kept a secret by Warner Bros. But, according to the reference site IMDB, this is a prequel that would take place a few years before the events recounted in Charlie and the chocolate factory. Which explains why Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka is younger than those of Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp, who played the character in 2005.

Wonka will be directed by Paul King, who was behind the camera for Paddington. We should find a very eclectic cast on the bill, with Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, but also the interpreter of Mr Bean, Rowan Atkinson. The film is slated for release in 2023. No more precise date has yet been announced.