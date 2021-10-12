To consume less, Google Maps suggests the “greenest” route

As an alternative to the traditional fastest route, Google Maps now offers a route deemed to be the “greenest” for motorists, in order to limit their environmental impact. This function is currently limited to the United States.

Would you be ready to opt for a longer journey, but with less environmental impact? This is the question that now faces American motorists when they ask Google Maps for directions.

Thus, in the United States, the famous GPS application suggests to its users the “greenest” route, according to its calculations, if this differs from the fastest route. This feature will arrive in Europe and other parts of the world in 2022, but still raises many questions.

Google estimates that it can save over a million tonnes of carbon emissions per year using this feature, without further details on the calculation method used. We simply know that Google has joined forces with the American National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to calculate the ecological impact of the different routes.





A subject more complex than it seems

The key point of this function is to indicate the potential fuel savings for a given additional travel time. However, one could have imagined that Maps would suggest another means of transport, when relevant, or indicate the potential gains by driving slower, including on the same route. Lowering your speed by a few kilometers per hour can indeed help reduce fuel consumption and pollutant emissions. An indication of the gains and losses of such a practice could encourage some drivers to reduce their speed.

Finally, it could have been relevant to weigh in the balance the place of pollution. Indeed, even with identical emissions, a route may be preferable if it avoids crossing polluted city centers, for example. In Paris, the town hall intends to establish a ZTL (limited traffic zone), which would prohibit traffic in the first four districts of the capital to motorists who would only cross them.

Faced with these questions, we contacted Google to better understand the mechanism of this function and will update this article if any answers reach us.