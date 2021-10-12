Tom Cruise appears unrecognizable and shocks his fans: “What have you done to your beautiful face?”

Tom Cruise appeared in the stands at a baseball game and his face surprised his fans, who found him unrecognizable, to the point that some thought it wasn’t even the actor.

The appearance of Tom Cruise in the stands of the stadium during a baseball game between Los Angeles and San Francisco this Saturday, October 9 did not fail to react his fans. His presence, visibly broadcast on the big screen of the stadium, as evidenced by the video tweeted below, raised questions about his physical appearance.

Weight gain, surgery?

“What have you done to your beautiful face?”, Reacts in particular a surfer. Like her, many are wondering about the nature of what caused such swelling on the face of the actor in the poster of Mission: Impossible 7 which is due out in 2022.





@TomCruise What have you done to your gorgeous face? !!!! I was soooo disappointed when I saw you in the stands at the Dodgers game! STOP putting crap into your face please !!!! – Lisa Rodriguez (@ Azmex46) October 11, 2021

While some evoke an allergic reaction, ironically, others expect weight gain and defend the actor on social networks.

“I’m tired of Twitter denigrating people for their weight fluctuations. They have the right to gain and lose weight. (…) Stop being grossophobic!”, Tweets a user. As Elle specifies, the upcoming start of the promotion of her next film should put an end to all these rumors.