Tom Cruise unrecognizable during his last outing

A remarkable outing. Present at a baseball game last weekend in San Francisco, Tom Cruise sparked a wave of comments about his physical appearance.

It must be said that the 59-year-old actor was indeed almost unrecognizable as his face was puffy. Her cheekbones, cheeks, and chin looked more swollen than when she last appeared.

So much so that many commentators wondered if Tom Cruise had not gone through the aesthetic medicine box.

Tom Cruise is in attendance at @SFGiants game tonight. It is Fleet Week in San Francisco #ResilientSF #Postseason pic.twitter.com/uRGX98xv6X – Chris Alvarez (@ CAlvarezABC7) October 10, 2021

Whether it is the effects of time, an intervention or a simple weight gain, the allure of the actor of Mission Impossible has attracted a lot of comments on social networks, as spotted Page Six.

“Tom Cruise, what did you do to your beautiful face? !!! I was so disappointed when I saw you in the stands of the Dodgers game! STOP putting shit in your face please !!!! ”one could read, while another wondered“ what happened to Tom Cruise’s face? ”. “Hell, Tom Cruise looks like he was found floating in a river last month!” Wrote another.

@TomCruise What have you done to your gorgeous face? !!!! I was soooo disappointed when I saw you in the stands at the Dodgers game! STOP putting crap into your face please !!!!

– Lisa Rodriguez (@ Azmex46) October 11, 2021

What happened to Tom Cruise’s face? Cuz something definitely happened to Tom Cruise’s face. – Sean (@SeanStanglandDH) October 10, 2021

Jesus christ Tom Cruise looks like he’s been found floating face down in a river for the last month !!#TomCruise #plasticsurgery #botox pic.twitter.com/zD43S5wgN7 – Jim S (@ stejim95) October 10, 2021

Support for the actor

Several others, on the contrary, defended the actor, stressing that it is normal to gain weight or to age, and calling for an end to derogatory comments about the physique of others.

“People are so mean about Tom Cruise’s appearance. People have the right to age and gain weight or take medication, let people LIVE in their own bodies, damn it, ”said one Internet user.