More

    Tom Cruise unrecognizable during his last outing

    Entertainment


    A remarkable outing. Present at a baseball game last weekend in San Francisco, Tom Cruise sparked a wave of comments about his physical appearance.

    It must be said that the 59-year-old actor was indeed almost unrecognizable as his face was puffy. Her cheekbones, cheeks, and chin looked more swollen than when she last appeared.

    So much so that many commentators wondered if Tom Cruise had not gone through the aesthetic medicine box.

    Whether it is the effects of time, an intervention or a simple weight gain, the allure of the actor of Mission Impossible has attracted a lot of comments on social networks, as spotted Page Six.

    “Tom Cruise, what did you do to your beautiful face? !!! I was so disappointed when I saw you in the stands of the Dodgers game! STOP putting shit in your face please !!!! ”one could read, while another wondered“ what happened to Tom Cruise’s face? ”. “Hell, Tom Cruise looks like he was found floating in a river last month!” Wrote another.

    Support for the actor

    Several others, on the contrary, defended the actor, stressing that it is normal to gain weight or to age, and calling for an end to derogatory comments about the physique of others.

    “People are so mean about Tom Cruise’s appearance. People have the right to age and gain weight or take medication, let people LIVE in their own bodies, damn it, ”said one Internet user.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe juror of “Dance with the stars” Chris Marques reveals his fight against the disease in “Morandini Live”: “It is a syndrome which pollutes the whole life” – VIDEO
    Next articlethe judge again forced to suspend the investigation

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC