Tomorrow belongs to us: A star actor accused of sexual assault and soon to be tried

Another artist is the subject of a complaint for sexual assault. This time it isAtmen Kelif, star comedian Tomorrow belongs to us. Our colleagues from Free noon reveal this Monday, October 11, 2021 that a complaint has been filed against him by a young woman of 20 years old. The latter accuses him ofsexual assault.

According to her testimony, Atmen Kelif would have been very enterprising towards her in August 2020, in a bar in Sète where the filming of the TF1 series is taking place. Whoever plays the character of Bilel Beddiar would have first approached the complainant when she placed an order. “He would have been urgent, closer and closer to her, drunk, showering her with compliments, insisting on paying him his drink“, reports Free noon. Atmen Kelif would have even gone so far as to wait for him at the exit of the toilets of the establishment. He him “would have asked a hug before grabbing his arms, squeeze her tight and kiss her on the mouth by force“.





The 53-year-old actor has refuted these accusations and this would be defended by assuring that the alleged victim was in fact a fan of Tomorrow belongs to us, eager to know more about the profession. With her friends, she would then have agreed to follow him to his hotel room to end the evening. Atmen Kelif will have to keep to his version of the facts when he appears next November before the Montpellier court where he will be tried.

Note that this is not the first setbacks with the law that Atmen Kelif encounters. In 2019 already, he was accused by his partner Cindy Geney of domestic violence.

Atmen Kelif remains presumed innocent until the final judgment of this case.