Tour de France: the spectator who had brought down the peloton with her sign appears this Thursday

Last June, in the middle of the first stage of the Tour de France, she had seen fit to brandish a sign “Go opi-omi! “. Its sign in German (Allez papy-mamie, in French) had caused a massive fall on the roads of Finistère and the abandonment of several runners. A spectator of the Grande Boucle will appear this Thursday, October 14 before the Criminal Court of Brest for a “stupidity” with strong media coverage.

The young woman, 31 years old and living in North Finistère, is being prosecuted for “endangering others”, as well as “involuntary injuries” resulting in incapacity for work “not exceeding three months”. She faces a fine of up to 15,000 euros and a one-year prison sentence.

On June 26, in the town of Sizun, 45 km from the finish of the first stage of the Tour, part of Brest, she waved her sign by encroaching on the road, her back to the peloton. Several runners, launched at high speed, could not avoid it. The German Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma), the first to fall, had dragged many other cyclists in his fall. Many had been injured and some forced to retire, such as the German Jasha Sütterlin (DSM).

A feeling of shame

All this for an “opi-omi”, affectionate message for the attention of his grandparents, unconditional spectators of the Tour de France, as explained in early July at a press conference the public prosecutor of Brest , Camille Miansoni, specifying that her grandmother was of German origin. This woman, dressed in a yellow raincoat, wearing a green cap and holding up her sign with a broad smile on her lips, had been missing for several days.



“The respondent expressed a feeling of shame, of fear in the face of the consequences of his act. She says she is anxious by the media coverage of what she calls her stupidity “, Camille Miansoni had underlined about this woman presented as” fragile “. It was only four days after the incident, and when a call for witnesses had been launched, that she went to the Landerneau gendarmerie, no longer supporting the media pressure. In the process, she was taken into police custody.

His lawyer could plead the poor organization of the race

His lawyer, Julien Bradmetz, told AFP on Monday that he would not communicate on this case. From a source close to the case, he could plead the poor organization of the race and the lack of security. The 108th edition of the Grande Boucle was marked by many falls and abandonments.

The Tour de France, which had initially announced its intention to file a complaint against the young woman, had finally given up, saying it wanted to “calm things down”. On the other hand, the international organization Professional Cyclists Associates (CPA), based in Switzerland, maintained its complaint. “It was a really irresponsible action,” said Tuesday to AFP, Laura Mora, secretary general of the only association of cyclists recognized by the International Cycling Union.