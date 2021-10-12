Tour de France: the yellow jersey passes under the Italian flag for 5 years

From the 2022 Tour de France, whose Grand Départ will be given from Denmark, the leader’s jerseys of the Grande Boucle, as well as those of the new women’s Tour de France, will be manufactured by an Italian brand, Santini Cycling Wear, which takes the lead. continuation of the French Coq Sportif. An agreement between this equipment manufacturer and ASO, the organizer of the Tour, has been concluded for five years.

“The signing of this agreement has been an extremely moving experience for us and we are absolutely delighted to announce this partnership with the Tour de France,” commented Monica Santini, the manager of this company. It marks the evolution of a relationship with ASO which began with the sponsorship of the Vuelta and continued with the Deutschland Tour. Today we are adding the most important race on the international cycling calendar to this list. “



Concretely, the leader’s jerseys (yellow, green, white and with red polka dots) will be manufactured in the Lallio factory, near Bergamo, in Italy. The company will also manufacture official replicas of the jerseys that will be sold to the public, as well as jerseys worn by amateur riders during the Etape du Tour.