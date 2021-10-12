“TPMP”: Gaëtan Matis “can no longer sleep at home” after his joke on Eric Zemmour

TPMP – “If I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the Bataclan hall for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting night between Eric Zemmour and his audience”. Since he wrote this joke on his social networks at the end of last week, comedian Gaëtan Matis has been living through hell.
He has since apologized and the theater where his show takes place, Point Virgule in Paris, has canceled its October 10 and 11 dates.
This Monday, October 11, Gaëtan Matis was invited on the set of Do not touch My TV on C8 to speak on this matter.
“The bullshit of this joke was I was in the bathroom. I had my phone, I’m writing this stuff. I go to play, I do it on stage, people laugh, ”explains the comedian on the origin of his joke. “And my bullshit is to have frozen it in writing and put it on social networks as if it were a draft notebook, so (…) that social networks are anything but one Draft notebook”.
“Is that irresponsible humor?”
“I have received threats of death, harassment, calls for suicide”, continues Gaëtan Matis in the program of Cyril Hanouna. “We had to file a complaint. Today, in fact, I’m not just here as a comedian. I am there as a daddy, a companion who says: ‘There it escaped me; is that irresponsible humor? Did I have any idea of the weather in the country when I made this joke? ‘”.
He also claims to have received “a multitude” of death threats. “I saved myself a little, it is the lawyer who takes care of it. The file is hot, hot enough for my physical address to come out. I can no longer sleep at home there ”, he confides.
“So do I regret the joke? It escaped me a bit, I admit, ”he concludes.
