“TPMP”: Gaëtan Matis “can no longer sleep at home” after his joke on Eric Zemmour

TPMP – “If I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the Bataclan hall for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting night between Eric Zemmour and his audience”. Since he wrote this joke on his social networks at the end of last week, comedian Gaëtan Matis has been living through hell.

He has since apologized and the theater where his show takes place, Point Virgule in Paris, has canceled its October 10 and 11 dates.

This Monday, October 11, Gaëtan Matis was invited on the set of Do not touch My TV on C8 to speak on this matter.

“The bullshit of this joke was I was in the bathroom. I had my phone, I’m writing this stuff. I go to play, I do it on stage, people laugh, ”explains the comedian on the origin of his joke. “And my bullshit is to have frozen it in writing and put it on social networks as if it were a draft notebook, so (…) that social networks are anything but one Draft notebook”.